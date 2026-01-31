We heard recently from Final Fantasy director Naoki Hamaguchi how the follow up games to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Switch 2 would have "exactly the same" gameplay as other platforms, so when exactly can we expect the next title?

Speaking to Polygon recently, Hamaguchi mentioned how a status update on the Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will hopefully be shared in the "very near future". So far, this version of the game has been built, and the team is now working hard to optimise and polish it. Here's the full exchange:

Polygon: "Hamaguchi’s next challenge is bringing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to Switch 2. Though Remake runs great on the console, Rebirth is a significantly larger game, complete with small but intricately detailed open-world zones. Hamaguchi says that the engineering team is handling that tall task well so far, to the point where the port is already far along in development." Naoki Hamaguchi: “At this point, we have gotten the game built. Our engineers are working hard to optimize and to provide the final polish on the build. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to provide more information on Rebirth in the very near future. Compared to the first title, the world map is a lot larger, so there is no doubt that it’s a more challenging production process. But our engineers are very passionate about the work that they’re doing, so I’m confident that we’ll be able to deliver.”

Rebirth was released on the PlayStation 5 in 2024. At the time, our colleagues at Push Square gave the title eight out of ten stars calling it a great sequel that retained all of the Remake's most important strengths while building on an already brilliant combat system, which excelled at showcasing the iconic RPG setting.

This update about the Switch 2 version of Rebirth follows the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade earlier this month on Nintendo's new hybrid system. A demo is also available on the Switch 2, if you want to test it out first.