With the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2, Digital Foundry has once again delivered its technical review of the port, detailing how it stands up next to the PS4 and, perhaps more importantly, the PS5.

The good news is that, as detailed in our review, FF7 Remake is a technical triumph on the Switch 2. We won't go into too much detail here, as it's worth checking out the full rundown over on Digital Foundry, but this is a port that's essentially described as a hybrid of PS4 and PS5, beating out the former in multiple ways.

So for example, environmental textures are a lot closer to that of the PS5, with things like the infamous doors in the Sector 7 Slums looking a lot more detailed when compared to the game's original release on PS4. Ground textures are similarly improved, and sign readability is a lot better. It's not a total match everywhere though, with some textures leaning closer to PS4.

This is the same for shadows and character pop-in too, which are noted to be much closer to the PS4 than the PS5. In terms of lighting, however, Square Enix strived to emulate the PS5 Intergrade release, and it makes for an incredibly handsome game on the Switch 2.

Performance is solid in docked and handheld modes, with very minor dips in handheld mode when panning the camera around areas such as Aerith's house. Otherwise, you're looking at a stable 30fps throughout. Resolution is 1080p in docked mode, though its noted that clarity is, again, a step up from the PS4.

Pretty good then, huh? We reckon the real test will come with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, since it's a pretty vast, open-world game. Given that it runs reasonably well on the Steam Deck, however, we're expecting similar results with the Switch 2.

Now go ahead and announce the release date, Square Enix.