If you've been keeping up with Final Fantasy VII Remake on the Switch 2, then you'll probably already know that its direct sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, along with the untitled third entry, will also head to the hybrid console in the future.

Rebirth represents quite a drastic departure from Remake, introducing a vast open world that serves as an almost direct contrast to the tightly-designed environments found in the first entry. This will no doubt sow doubts in fans' minds about just how well it might hold up on the Switch 2. After all, Rebirth's visuals were already noted to have suffered from a few downgrades at launch when compared to Remake.

From a gameplay perspective, however, fans can expect parity across all systems with Rebirth and the upcoming third entry. In speaking with Nintendo of Europe, game director Naoki Hamaguchi states that the gameplay experience is "exactly the same", explaining that any differences might by "confusing for players".

Here's what he had to say:

"There's not a huge amount of information I can share in terms of future games, but I can reassure players that we’re working on the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second game in the series, and the third game too. They are being worked on for Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the other platforms right now. "One thing to reassure the fans who want to play these games on Nintendo Switch 2: I've got a personal policy where I don't want to make any versions of my games different or offer a different gameplay experience just because they're on different hardware. That might get confusing for players, and they might wonder which version of the game they should buy. That’s something I’d very much like to avoid. The Nintendo Switch 2 versions are being developed in a way that keeps the gameplay experience pretty much exactly the same as all the other platforms, so I hope this reassures Nintendo Switch 2 players."

Given that Remake hits the Switch 2 *checks notes* today, it seems likely that we won't see Rebirth for a little while yet, never mind the mysterious third entry. We'll be keeping a close eye on any and all developments, however, and let you know as soon as we hear more.

In the meantime, do check our full review for Final Fantasy VII Remake if you haven't already. We awarded it a score of 9/10, stating that it "makes impressively few compromises" in moving over to the Switch 2.