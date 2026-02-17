With January firmly in the rear-view mirror, Nintendo is full-steam ahead on its next batch of in-game events for Donkey Kong Bananza's Emerald Rush DLC.

The new 'Ostrich Riches' (try saying that quickly) event begins today (17th February) and will be sticking around in the roguelike expansion until 24th Feb at 7:59am GMT / 8:59am CET / 11:59 PT (23rd). That gives you just one week to get in and nab the rewards.

But what's up for grabs this time? Well, it's another pair of statues for those who perform well in the event, with Bananza's Ostrich transformation and Donkey Kong Country's Expresso the Ostrich transforming into decorative displays for DK Island.

As ever, the event is only available for those with the Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC, and it'll challenge you to complete the roguelike mode with limited perks and upgrades. Being ostrich-based and set on the Forest Layer, we imagine that you'll want to get comfortable taking to the skies.

You can learn everything about this event and all previous in-game challenges in our guide below.