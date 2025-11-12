Dynasty Warriors: Origins is on its way to the Switch 2 early next year, and Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have today revealed the "major DLC" for the title will be arriving on the same day.

Visions of Four Heroes will add new stories and weapons when it arrives on 22nd January 2026 for $34.99 (or your regional equivalent), and pre-orders are now live on select platforms. Once again, this is the same release date as the Switch 2 version. Here's some additional PR, and you can check out the overview trailer above.

"Visions of Four Heroes features brand-new stories centered around four heroes whose stories were not explored in DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS: Zhang Jiao, Dong Zhuo, Yuan Shao and Lu Bu. These stories are explored as “What If” scenarios and will allow players to discover new sides to these legendary heroes. New companions are also featured in the major DLC including Zhuhe, a Guardian of Peace; Diaochan, a beautiful warrior and a familiar fan favorite; and a mysterious new officer who will be revealed as the story unfolds. "Fans will also be able to enjoy new weapons – the “Bow” and “Rope Dart” – to further enhance the exhilarating action of 1 vs. 1,000 warfare by leveraging each weapon’s unique characteristics on the battlefield. Existing weapons will also receive an update, granting new arts, skill panels, as well as an increase in the trait level cap. Finally, a new “Training Ground” mode will be included, where players battle formidable foes while practicing their skills."

If you pre-order the DLC, for a "limited time" you will also receive an exclusive outfit for the protagonist (the "Yellow Turban Attire"). Here's a little more information about this, and you can find out more about this upcoming release (in general), in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.