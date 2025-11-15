Update [ ]:

Previously scheduled for a "Q4 2025" release, the Caves of Qud Bluesky account has posted an update (thanks, RPGSite) announcing a short delay. The long-in-development game will now launch on Switch in January 2026.

Saying that the Switch port "isn't perfect yet", the devs are also "confident on the Jan timeline" and, given the glut of December releases popping up, a little more breathing room and time to polish isn't going to hurt.

Hey friends! Unfortunately we are delaying our Switch release til January. Port isn't perfect yet, & given Qud's long dev timeline, what matters most to us is releasing the best possible ver of the game, even if it means a delay We're confident on the Jan timeline, so we'll see you on Switch soon — Caves of Qud (@cavesofqud.com) 2025-11-24T23:23:11.333Z

Original Story:

Qud news, everyone! Kitfox Games and Freehold Games have announced that Caves of Qud is finally on its way to Switch via a Q4 2025 release. That's not even very far away!

For those who haven't heard of the game before, Caves of Qud is a game that spent a whopping 15 years in development and early access on PC before releasing on that platform in December of last year to some outrageously gushing reviews.

We're looking at a retro-styled roguelike that's apparently got all of the goods here. Enough to make it a standout in one of the most oversaturated genres of all time, even. Wow. It certainly looks unique, with some fairly busy visuals that meld retro gaming chic with what looks like root directories from your dad's old PC. The good stuff, in short. You can also tell by the barmy text on-screen, and tons of lore at every turn, that there's a depth to the world you'll blast through.

You can check out the trailer above, and we'll leave you with some further details about the game itself:

Caves of Qud is a science fantasy roguelike epic steeped in retrofuturism, deep simulation, and swathes of sentient plants. Come inhabit a living, breathing world and chisel through layers of thousand-year-old civilizations. Decide: is it a dying earth, or is it on the verge of rebirth? Do anything and everything. Caves of Qud is a deeply simulated, biologically diverse, richly cultured world. DEEP PHYSICAL SIMULATION — Don’t like the wall blocking your way? Dig through it with a pickaxe, or eat through it with your corrosive gas mutation, or melt it to lava. Yes, every wall has a melting point. FULLY SIMULATED CREATURES — Every monster and NPC is as fully simulated as the player. That means they have levels, skills, equipment, faction allegiances, and body parts. So if you have a mutation that lets you, say, psionically dominate a spider, you can traipse through the world as a spider, laying webs and eating things. DYNAMIC FACTION SYSTEM — Pursue allegiances with over 70 factions: apes, crabs, trees, robots, and highly entropic beings, just to name a few. RICHLY DETAILED SCIENCE FANTASY SETTING — Over fifteen years of worldbuilding have led to a rich, weird, labyrinthine, one-of-a-kind storyworld, layered on top of the simulation, all for you to explore. Live and drink, friend. TACTICAL GAMEPLAY — Turn-based, sandbox exploration and combat offers as many solutions as you and your mutations, implants, artifacts, and skills are creative enough to invent. RPG ELEMENTS — Quests, NPCs, villages, historic sites; some dynamic and some handwritten, interwoven to produce a transportative RPG experience. Play one of four modes: CLASSIC — Like other traditional roguelikes, this mode has permadeath, meaning you lose your character when you die. Extremely challenging even for experts.

ROLEPLAY — Play it like an RPG. Save your progress at checkpoints located in settlements.

WANDER — Focus on exploration. Most creatures will not attack you, you don’t gain experience by killing, but you DO gain experience by discovering new locations and treating with legendary creatures.

DAILY — One chance with a fixed character and world seed. How long will you survive?

Will you be checking out Caves of Qud? Played it already? Make sure to let us know your thoughts!