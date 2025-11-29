Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Pugstorm dazzled us with the gorgeous survival sandbox game Core Keeper back in September last year, and today they have announced that more is on the way in the shape of a swanky new Switch 2 Edition.

Arriving on 28th January, you can expect this one to feature beefed-up graphical fidelity and frame rate (targeting 60fps), as well as a bunch of visual tweaks in the lighting, shadow, water quality and particle effect departments to keep things looking super sleek.

What's more, the Switch 2 version will include native eight-player co-op — a substantial step up from the original's four — and anyone can get involved with a session, even if you're playing on Switch 1 (assuming the session is being hosted by a S2 player, of course).

And the best part of all: this Switch 2 Edition upgrade will be completely free for those who already own the game on the old hardware!

The good news doesn't end there either. Fireshine Games and Pugstorm have also announced that the free 'Volt & Voltage' update will be arriving on all systems on the very same day. This packs in a new biome to explore, fresh enemy types and bosses, and a bunch of cool new weapons. It promises to be a rather beefy one, so if you've been looking for an excuse to dive back in, this might just be the perfect opportunity.

In our review of the original Switch 1 release, we called Core Keeper "a wonderfully engaging and mysterious survival sandbox that is tough to put down once it gets its hooks in you," and it's certainly one to watch if you're a fan of Minecraft or Terraria. Bring on even more in January!