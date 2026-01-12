The latest UK Charts data is in, and it's another uneventful week in ol' Blighty as EA SPORTS FC 26 and Mario Kart World once again take the top two spots.
We're kinda hoping Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition spices things up a bit when it launches this week on 15th January 2026. The Switch version has already seen a nice bump in sales, immediately jumping up from number 17 to number 11, just missing out on the top ten.
Otherwise, yeah, it's business as usual here, though there is some evidence that Switch 2 Editions are growing in popularity, with the gap between Switch and Switch 2 closing on several titles. With Breath of the Wild specifically, the Switch 2 Edition actually outsold Switch 1, making up 54% of the split.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|1
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 38%, PS5 33%, PS4 18%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox 5%
|2
|2
|Mario Kart World
|3
|
3
|
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|
5
|4
|Battlefield 6
|
6
|5
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
|
3
|6
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
5
|7
|Minecraft
|
7
|8
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|9
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
9
|10
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
17
|11
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|12
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
12
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
15
|14
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
21
|15
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
16
|16
|
19
|17
|F1 25
|
26
|18
|Mafia Trilogy
|
-
|19
|Elden Ring
|
22
|20
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 54%, PS4 23%, Switch 16%, Xbox 7%
|
20
|21
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
24
|22
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 64%, Switch 2 25%, Xbox 11%
|
25
|23
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
23
|24
|Ghost of Yotei
|
14
|25
|Split Fiction
|PS5 71%, Switch 23%, Xbox 7%
|
-
|26
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
-
|27
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
-
|28
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 54%, Switch 46%
|
38
|29
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
29
|30
|PS5 61%, Switch 36%, PS4 3%, Xbox 1%
|39
|31
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 72%, Switch 28%
|
-
|32
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|PC 41%, PS5 35%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox 5%
|
34
|33
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes Edition
|
28
|34
|Switch 38%, Switch 2 24%, PS5 20%, PS4 12%
|
-
|35
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 60%, Switch 40%
|
31
|36
|Little Nightmares III
|PS5 38%, Switch 35%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox 6%
|
-
|37
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - Daima Edition
|Switch 57%, PS5 43%
|
-
|38
|Tomb Raider IV - VI Remastered
|
-
|39
|It Takes Two
|Switch 68%, PS4 32%, Xbox 0%
|
37
|40
|Switch 100%
[Compiled by GfK]