The latest UK Charts data is in, and it's another uneventful week in ol' Blighty as EA SPORTS FC 26 and Mario Kart World once again take the top two spots.

We're kinda hoping Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition spices things up a bit when it launches this week on 15th January 2026. The Switch version has already seen a nice bump in sales, immediately jumping up from number 17 to number 11, just missing out on the top ten.

Otherwise, yeah, it's business as usual here, though there is some evidence that Switch 2 Editions are growing in popularity, with the gap between Switch and Switch 2 closing on several titles. With Breath of the Wild specifically, the Switch 2 Edition actually outsold Switch 1, making up 54% of the split.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

