We've grown used to the Disgaea series' tried-and-tested tactical gameplay on Nintendo consoles over the last ~20 years, but the next game promises something a little different. In Disgaea Mayhem, it's all about the action.

NIS America has today announced that this action RPG spin-off (which launched in Japan as 'Kyouran Makaism' last month) will be launching in the West on Switch 1 & 2 at some point this summer.

The headline feature that we need to mention here is, yes, Mayhem lets you take direct control of the on-screen action. Using an arsenal of weapons, you'll slash, shoot and explode enemies as you would in any other ARPG — quite the departure from the tactics that we're used to from the series.

There's a touch of something vaguely Warriors-esque about the gameplay footage shown in the above reveal trailer, and even though we're not completely sold on the visuals as they stand, we've got to commend the switch-up. And yes, it's officially labelled as a 'spinoff', so don't worry about the core gameplay loop being gone for good.

Here's a brief rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screens from NIS:

Magichange into Action: Take direct control of the combat in this action RPG spinoff of the Disgaea series! Beat down hundreds of enemies with classic Disgaea weapons, including the sword, gun, fist, and axe!

Grind Up to Get Down: It wouldn't be Disgaea without the ability to get stronger. Head to the Item World to power up your equipment, reincarnate for higher base stats, or grind out levels to make sure you're at the top of the food chain!

Satisfy Her Cravings: It takes a demon to feed a princess! Princess Tichelle loves her flan, and N.A. loves a paycheck. By working together, they can both get what they want! Dessert brings people (and demons) together in this light-hearted tale.

A Limited Edition physical release is now available to pre-order from the NIS America online store for $99.99. Alongside a boxed copy of the game (Game-Key Card for Switch 2), this release includes a collector's box, artbook, CD soundtrack, acrylic stand and keychain.

We've already had a taste of the Disgaea series on Switch 2 with 7 Complete, which launched in October 2025. While we found it to be quite the time sink, with most of the biggest additions being tethered to the post-game, we described Complete as "every bit as great [as Vows of the Virtueless] and stands tall as the ultimate, feature-complete iteration of the game" in our review.

We'll be keeping an eye out for a more specific Mayhem release date in the coming months, with our fingers crossed that NIS America can keep the Disgaea good times a-flowing.