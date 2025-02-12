Gosh, you can really feel Nintendo's distinct lack of output at the moment, huh? With the Switch 2 on the horizon and nothing of particular significance now until Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on 20th March, the UK Charts is mostly comprised of evergreen titles.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is hanging in there, for sure, but it's slowly falling down the ranks thanks in part to the debut of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II at number one. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has also be supplanted by EA Sports FC 25, but its continued presence in the top ten long after its 2017 release continues to delight us.

Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 11 2 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 43%, PS5 32%, PS4 16%, Xbox 8% 2 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 14 4 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 40%, PS4 26%, PS5 25%, Xbox 6% 4 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree 5 6 Minecraft 3 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 1 8 Sniper Elite: Resistance 7 9 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD 8 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 9 11 Nintendo Switch Sports 6 12 Grand Theft Auto V - 13 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 41%, PS4 37%, Xbox 21%, Switch 1% 10 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 13 15 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 99%, PS5 1% 16 16 WWE 2K24 - 17 MySims Cozy Bundle 15 18 Astro Bot 30 19 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 17 20 Super Mario Odyssey 12 21 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 48%, PS5 37%, Xbox 8%, PS4 8% 29 22 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 63%, PS5 27%, PS4 7%, Xbox 3% 22 23 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 62%, Switch 22%, PS4 12%, Xbox 4% 18 24 Red Dead Redemption PS4 53%, Switch 47% 21 25 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 26 Dragon Age: The Veilguard 23 27 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 19 28 Black Myth: Wukong 27 29 Red Dead Redemption 2

- 30 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

31 31 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 46%, Switch 34%, Xbox 20% - 32 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem PS5 70%, Xbox 20%, Switch 10%, PS4 0% - 33 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

38 34 Pokémon Violet

20 35 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

36 36 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 63%, PS5 32%, Xbox 6%, PC 0% 33 37 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

28 38 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- 39 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

- 40 NBA 2K25



