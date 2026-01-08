The Wolfenstein series could be making a return in the future, according to a new report about "what to expect" from Xbox this year, and beyond".

Windows Central Jez Corden says he's heard Wolfenstein III is "on the cards" to coincide with Amazon's new Wolfenstein television series. Although nothing else about this game is mentioned in the report, Kotaku has confirmed "it's true":

"Kotaku can confirm it’s true from our own sources. The Swedish developer, which most recently knocked it out of the park with 2024’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is returning to the Nazi-blasting franchise for the first time since 2019’s Wolfenstein: Youngblood."

MachineGames previously released Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Wolfenstein: Youngblood on the Switch. Its most recent release was Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will be coming to the Switch 2 at some point this year.

Bethesda and MachinesGame haven't officially said anything about a new Wolfenstein game, but if we hear any significant developments, we'll let you know.