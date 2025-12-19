The Nintendo Switch 2 port of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't exactly been well received for a number of reasons, but among the most criticised aspects is the input latency, which Digital Foundry tested and claimed was worse than most cloud-streamed games. Yikes.

Well, Bethesda has managed to squeeze a patch out just before the holidays kick in, which focus on that specific problem.

Available to download now, the details are simple, but Bethesda says "In an update on December 19, 2025, we have fixed an issue that caused input latency for Skyrim players on Switch 2."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k





Please be sure to check for updates to ensure the latest one is downloaded. This morning we released an update for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition players on Nintendo Switch 2, which addresses input latency.Please be sure to check for updates to ensure the latest one is downloaded. pic.twitter.com/FeN39DvTCb December 19, 2025

So, here's the question — has it actually fixed the problem? We haven't had the chance to test it out yet, but the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit seems positive on the update.

While it's apparently not perfect, users report that it's "significantly better" and that the latency has been "reduced by what feels like half". So that's something! Though many are still demanding a 60fps update. Maybe one day...

We'll have to see if Digital Foundry go back and revisit the game after the update, but for now, it might be safe to redownload your Switch 2 version of Skyrim.

Let us know if you've tried out Skyrim after today's patch in the comments.