The Nintendo Switch 2 port of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't exactly been well received for a number of reasons, but among the most criticised aspects is the input latency, which Digital Foundry tested and claimed was worse than most cloud-streamed games. Yikes.
Well, Bethesda has managed to squeeze a patch out just before the holidays kick in, which focus on that specific problem.
Available to download now, the details are simple, but Bethesda says "In an update on December 19, 2025, we have fixed an issue that caused input latency for Skyrim players on Switch 2."
So, here's the question — has it actually fixed the problem? We haven't had the chance to test it out yet, but the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit seems positive on the update.
While it's apparently not perfect, users report that it's "significantly better" and that the latency has been "reduced by what feels like half". So that's something! Though many are still demanding a 60fps update. Maybe one day...
We'll have to see if Digital Foundry go back and revisit the game after the update, but for now, it might be safe to redownload your Switch 2 version of Skyrim.
Let us know if you've tried out Skyrim after today's patch in the comments.