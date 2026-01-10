Last July, Nintendo announced it would be ending the sale of Switch Game Vouchers. It's now apparently sent out another reminder (and potentially the last major one) before the big date.

So, as of 30th January 2026, game vouchers will no longer be available for purchase. Before then, Switch Online members can still buy a pair of game vouchers, and these vouchers will be valid for exactly 12 months after the purchase date.

Nintendo has previously mentioned how it will continue to add new games to the voucher program throughout 2026, even though it's ending the sale of vouchers. You can see the current games available in the voucher program on Nintendo's website.

Although Switch 2 games can't be redeemed, there are Switch games in the game voucher program that you can purchase and then pay to upgrade. Examples of this include Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Other Switch games in the voucher program have also received free Switch upgrades over the past six months, so they might be worth considering for Switch 2.