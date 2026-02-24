It's a busy week in the world of Pokémon, with the franchise's 30th anniversary fast approaching and the 10th anniversary of Pokémon GO coming up in July. Yes, it's been nearly a decade since we began scouring the great outdoors for Pocket Monsters, wandering head-down into restricted areas, and giving ourselves Poké Ball-based RSIs. Blimey!

10 years on and it's still GO-ing strong (apologies), with community events and so much weekly news that it can be difficult to keep track. Which is where One More Catch comes in.

Helmed by veteran games journalist and writer Matthew Reynolds — whose work you probably know from such places as Polygon, Eurogamer, and hundreds of PGO guides over the years — this venture takes the form of a website and newsletter seeking to evolve traditional coverage around the game while expanding into the wider world of Pokémon as Gen 10 approaches.

One More Catch isn't just a site - it's also a newsletter! Get a free guide to the week ahead in Pokémon Go every Monday, plus features on the world of Pokémon, direct to your inbox by joining our mailing list: www.onemorecatch.site/newsletter/ — One More Catch (@onemorecatch.site) 2026-02-23T20:46:40.984Z

"These are all things I’ve wanted to pursue for years," Matt writes in a welcome post, "but never could quite find the time while working for large sites with wider remits."

Here's how he sets the table for this new endeavour beyond PGO:

One More Catch will also cover the next generation of Pokémon games. How will competitive play change with the launch of Pokémon Champions? In what ways will the new mainline games — tipped to be announced on Pokémon Day — change the franchise? And what actually is Pokémon Pokopia? I’d also like to look at the wider world of creature collecting games and AR releases that regularly surround Pokémon's orbit when I can find the time, including writing about my beloved Monster Hunter Now.

There will be a mixture of features, guides, and analysis, and the newsletter will go out every Monday. If you're a GO player or you're interested in something a little different that distils the vital info without the noise of the modern net, consider heading over to the site. It has all your usual subscription tiers available (there's a 10% discount across all tiers until 9th March), as well as the free newsletter tier that's just a sign-up away. Or there's just a good old-fashioned website if that's what you're after.

Oh, and if you're wondering, no, we're not involved in this in any way. But Matt's good people, and One More Catch is looking great. If you're into Pokémon, give it a look.