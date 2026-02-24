Super Evil Megacorp has continued to support its Hades-inspired roguelike, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, ever since it first arrived on Switch back in 2024. We've already seen new fighters and game modes get in on the action since launch, and today, the team has revealed that it has even more in store for 2026.

Splintered Fate's first DLC of the year is out right now, adding the assassin mutant fox, Alopex, as a playable character. This newbie looks like a pretty nimble fighter, packing a punch at close range with her kama main weapon and dealing explosive damage with throwable kunai.

The paid DLC also includes five new artifacts, letting you add extra modifiers to your runs. Here's a list of each of them, and a brief description of what they're all about:

Polar Bear Netsuke- Every 10 seconds, Final Strike will throw out a line of flames. Cooldown is halved under half health.

The Maltese Hamster - Your Tool charges slower, but deals extra Damage.

Channel Six Mini Camera - Your Special charges slower, but deals extra damage.

Hot Cocoa (with Marshmallows) - You have -1 dash. When you dash, gain a burst of movement speed.

Buddy the Wraith - You have an allied Utrom Wraith, which levels up and evolves over a run

It's not all paid extras, mind you. The dev has also released a free update today, which adds four challenging new 'Pepper Runs' to Arcade Mode, a Ninja Ranks prestige system, new combat rooms in the main campaign's Sewers, Docks, Streets, and Rooftops locales, and a slew of balancing tweaks.