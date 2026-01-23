Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch 2 Edition
Image: Nintendo

Yesterday, Nintendo surprised us with a new trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. It detailed what to expect when it launches on 26th March 2026.

At the very end of this video, Nintendo explains the two purchase options, which is similar to various other Switch 2 Editions.

You can either purchase the Switch 2 Edition of the game, which contains the base game and expansion content, or if you're an existing owner, you'll have the option to purchase the upgrade pack for $19.99.

