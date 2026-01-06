One Switch release we didn't think enough people spoke about in 2025 was The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy. Fortunately, there might be a chance of it returning to the spotlight in the future.

In a recent interview with RPG Site, the title's co-director Kazutaka Kodaka mentioned how the team at Too Kyo Games would definitely consider a Switch 2 Edition upgrade, similar to what fans saw with SHUTEN ORDER in November. Here's the full exchange:

RPG Site: It made sense to prioritize Switch and Steam for this one. Are there any plans for a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade like we just saw for Shuten Order? I ask this because the game is a bit rough on Switch compared to PC and it would benefit a lot from faster loading with better visuals and performance on Switch 2.

Kazutaka Kodaka: We’d like to consider that as well.

So, while there's nothing concrete just yet, there appears to be a serious chance a Switch 2 upgrade could be considered for the future.

When The Hundred Line originally arrived in April last year, we gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars and praised it for its blend of tactical RPG and visual novel gameplay. We also gave it a spot in our Nintendo Life 2025 Games of the Year list. The success it had also seemingly helped Too Kyo Games avoid bankruptcy.

In case you missed it, the paid upgrade for Shuten Order on Switch 2 included a performance update and mouse controls.