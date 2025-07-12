Back in May, we reported how The Hundred Line developer Too Kyo Games was "on the brink" of collapse. Fortunately, the strong sales of the game appear to have turned the company's future around.

Speaking to Bloomberg, co-director (and Danganronpa creator) Kazutaka Kodaka has revealed the title is "selling pretty well" at this point, and although no figures are attached, he goes on to mention how he no longer sees "bankruptcy as a serious future" for the team. The studio also has a brand new game in the pipeline.

The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy made its debut in April and is currently a Switch console exclusive, with the title also available on Valve's Steam service for PC. The developer has already spoken about how it has some ridiculously ambitious ideas for the game going forward, but it was all riding on the success of its launch.

When we reviewed The Hundred Line here on Nintendo Life, we called it an "excellent" tactical RPG with a well-written and compelling story, as well as strong and strategic gameplay, an attractive art style, and passionate voice work. So, if you're a fan of this kind of experience, it's well worth a look.