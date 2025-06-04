The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy has proven to be a huge hit with those who have played it so far, boasting an incredibly engaging storyline with a total of 100 potential endings.

Despite developer Too Kyo Games being "on the brink" of collaspe, co-director Kazutaka Kodaka still has some ridiculously ambitious ideas for the game going forward. Speaking on X, he states that he wants to "expand the story of Hundred Line and create an overwhelmingly huge labyrinth of scenarios".

He notes that due to the different worldviews presented in the game's various routes, there could be "endless stories". The Hundred Line contains plenty of cute references to Danganronpa throughout, but Kodaka says that the game could potentially include muder cases specifically inspired by Danganronpa's gameplay.

June 3, 2025

"I’m serious. I want to expand the story of Hundred Line and create an overwhelmingly huge labyrinth of scenarios. Something truly unique. Since this game is designed with different worldviews for each route, endless stories can be created. For example, there could be a series of murder cases like in Danganronpa, or a death game like Zero Escape — anything is possible. "Not only the story, but we might also add something in the battles. It might be a good idea to survey the users as well. Hundred Line is an original IP by Tookyo Games, so we want to nurture it for a long time.

Players, please support us. Feeding on your support, this monster will grow."

We already know that The Hundred Line is due to receive free updates in the future to introduce some quality-of-life improvements, but should the game prove particularly successful for Too Kyo Games, we may see some pretty substantial story expansions at some point.

The first free update will add in the ability to skip certain battles along with the admittedly repetitive bell animation at the start and end of each in-game day.