DMM Games, Tookyo Games and Spike Chunsoft are releasing a physical version of SHUTEN ORDER on both Switch 1 and Switch 2 in Spring 2026, the companies have announced.

Both the Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be getting a physical in the US courtesy of PM Studios, with Reef Entertainment's European release sticking with just the Switch 2 version.

And for those physical collectors out there, yes, the Switch 2 physical will have the full game on the cartridge. That's a nice little announcement, given that the Switch 2 upgrade just came out last week.

So, if you're on the fence about grabbing the game on the newer console and are reluctant to dive into a digital release, then you only have to wait until Spring to get your hands on a fully boxed version.

That cover art is nice, too!

Just in case you've never heard of the game before, Shuten Order is from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka (who is one of the key writers). The game is a blend of multiple genres but it's ultimately a mystery game where you play as a character who has been murdered, and you must find your killer.

While we praised the ambition of the game on Switch, we ultimately felt that it felt a little long in the tooth and not quite up to par with Kodaka's previous works. It looks nice, though, and the Switch 2 version allows you to reach between 60-120fps docked and handheld and use Mouse Mode.

Are you a Shuten Order fan? Will you be grabbing the physical release next spring? Let us know in the comments.