Update [ ]: SHUTEN ORDER's Switch 2 Edition and upgrade is now available today. Once again, it supports a higher frame rate, including variable frame rate between 60 to 120 fps in docked and portable modes. There is also Joy-Con 2 mouse controls in areas of the game where it's supported.

The Upgrade Pack for existing Switch owners will set you back $2.49 (or your regional equivalent). And the Switch 2 and Switch versions of the full game are currently on sale in select locations.

Original Story: Following the release of SHUTEN ORDER on the Switch in September, a Switch 2 Edition has now been officially announced.

It will arrive later this month on 27th November 2025 for the launch price of 6,579 yen. This 10% discount is available until 4th December 2025. Local pricing for the full game hasn't been confirmed just yet, but there will be a paid Upgrade Pack for existing Switch owners. Thankfully, it's only a small sum of 330 Yen (about $2).

As for what you can expect, the Switch 2 Edition will support a higher frame rate, including variable frame rate between 60 to 120 fps in both docked and portable modes. There will also be Joy-Con 2 mouse controls in areas of the game where it's supported.

You can see what we had to say about the original Shuten Order Switch release in our review here on Nintendo Life.