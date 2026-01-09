The Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Switch 2 Edition got a last-minute delay in November 2025, but we've now got an update...at least for Japan.

According to the latest Dragami Games press release, it will be launching in this location on 26th March 2026 (this includes a physical release). Switch users who already own the game will be able to purchase the "Upgrade Pack" in this region for 1,100 yen (about $7).

This version will include graphical enhancements apparently "not possible" in the Switch version of the game. The game's performance has also been "significantly improved" and it now runs at a "stable 60fps in both handheld and docked".

There'll also be some new content in the Switch 2 Edition, including an exclusive arcade-style mode where you'll face off against waves of zombies using Juliet's Chainsaw Blaster and a turret. Joy-Con 2 mouse support will also offer a "fresh and distinct control experience".

Outside of Japan, this upgrade is currently scheduled for an "early 2026" release on the Switch 2. When we get an update about the local release, we'll let you know.