Fans of extremely bloody, sugary sweet violence were likely excited to get their hands on Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition later this month. Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a little bit longer, as Dragami Games have announced a last-minute delay. The game will now be launching in early 2026.
But there's actually a good reason for the delay this time around — "While the title was initially planned to be released as a digital-only version, we received many requests for a physical edition following the announcement" the developer states on social media.
"In response, and with the cooperation of multiple publishing partners, we are now able to prepare physical releases for multiple regions." The delay is to allow both the digital and physical versions to release at the same time.
So, we think we can all wait just a few more months to get the game on a cartridge, right? At least, we assume it'll be a full physical release.
We hope the Switch 2 Edition improves some of our issues with Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP on the Switch, which suffered from rough performance. It's not the best game in the world, but it's a cult hit with many, so we were disappointed with the rerelease.
Will you be grabbing Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP physically next year?