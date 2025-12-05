Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP players can look forward to a free update in "mid-December" which will see the release of the fan-designed "Cutie Zombie Hunter" costume for Juliet.

This costume won a special costume design contest and will be followed by additional winning designs from the same competition in future updates. You can see the other submissions on the game's official campaign page. And here's a look at the winning design:

Alongside this, Dragami Games will also be running an end-of-year and New Year discount on Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP - offering a 40% discount off the regular price from now until 26th December 2025 in the US and 2nd January 2026 in Europe.

In case you missed it, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is also getting a Switch 2 Edition upgrade. It was meant to arrive in November but is now launching in early 2026. Players can expect improved frame rate and resolution. You can find out more about it in our previous coverage: