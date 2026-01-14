After many years of waiting, fans of the Inazuma Eleven series were beginning to question if Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road would ever see the light of day. Fortunately, Level-5 dug deep and was able to finally release the title on the Switch and Switch 2 in November last year.

It's already getting some updates (with more to come), but that's not all - with the Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino mentioning how he's already started writing the scenario for a "sequel" to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. Yep, you read that correctly! We've even got a little detail about it.

Here's the rundown from the latest Ina-Dai broadcast via Gematsu:

Akihiro Hino: “As for the sequel to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, I have already started writing the scenario. As a ‘new Inazuma Eleven‘ that begins in the Reiwa era, I will do my best to deliver surprise and excitement to everyone once again. Please look forward to future announcements.”

The source also notes how "despite its recent release, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road was announced in July 2016-during the Heisei era. The Reiwa era began on May 1, 2019".

It's worth noting how the Level-5 CEO previously mentioned how a "potential sequel" would support the "Player Bank" data from this current release. Of course, this "sequel" could still be years out, and it isn't exactly uncommon for developers within the games industry to jump straight into the next title like this (or even have some sort of overlap between projects).

Still, we're almost exhausted just hearing this, as it took so long for Victory Road to arrive on the Switch - with multiple name changes and revisions along the way (with the latest one taking place in 2022), and the game also launching on the Switch 2 in the end.

For now, fans of the current release (that's Victory Road) can look forward to the second major free update, which will roll out on 28th January 2026. You can find out a little more about this in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.