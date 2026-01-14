Level-5 has continued to roll out updates for Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and the latest one is now officially available.

It bumps the game up to Version 2.0.4 on the Switch, Switch 2 and multiple other platforms. This includes some fixes specific to the Switch and Switch 2 (which had already been fixed on other platforms). Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Level-5's support page:

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Version 2.0.4 (13th Jan 2026)

Feature Additions/ Adjustments

Adjusted Remake Settings for Armor

Adjusted Version 2.0.0 armor items exchangeable at Don's Dreamy Deals to allow Remake.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Snoozaland where controls could become unresponsive if the player touched a gatherable item at the moment the effect ended during the "Bam Headbang Dream," which is triggered by interacting with a Drowsy Mimic.

Only for Switch 2 | Switch (These issues has already been fixed in the PS5® / PS4® / Xbox / Steam versions):

Fixed an issue where items would sometimes not appear in multiplayer on Snoozaland when flying with Skelegon to an Alchemy Robot after alchemy was completed.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer on Snoozaland where guest players could not move to the boss area during the mission "Trimming the Divine Beard" when the party attempted to enter it together, if the host had acquired the Woodcutter Life.

Fixed an issue in the Snoozaland tutorial where, if the time of day changed before the Tropic Toads in the first area was defeated, players were unable to proceed to the next area afterward.

Fixed an issue in the Snoozaland tutorial where, if a field enemy's attack hit the player immediately after opening the supply box, event progression could become blocked.

Fixed an issue where crafting could sometimes start without switching Lives upon returning to Base Camp after collecting gatherable items in the "Bam Headbang Dream" triggered by touching a Drowsy Mimic in Snoozaland.

Fixed an issue where the Snoozaland unlock tutorial could be started during multiplayer through a specific sequence of actions. Ending multiplayer in that state could save progress and prevent further progression in Snoozaland.

This follows on from the announcement Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will be receiving another major update in February. This will follow The Sinister Broker Bazario's Schemes update in December 2025.