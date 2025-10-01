Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is out tomorrow on Switch, and ahead of the game's release, Nintendo has dropped a patch, bringing the game up to Version 1.2.0.

The patch notes (via Nintendo Everything) aren't particularly detailed, but they cover both the base Switch version of the game and for those playing on the Switch 2.

So, without further ado, here's the rundown of all the updates now available for Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 on Switch:

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Version 1.2.0 Patch Notes

- Several fixes and adjustments made to improve the gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

- Several issues fixed to ensure smooth gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

So... pretty vague, as usual! Perhaps just the usual smoothing out minor issues. The duo are already playable at 4k resolution docked and 1080p handheld, so we'll take any minor updates.

Of course, if you want the verdict on whether now is the time to pick up these classic Wii games — or if you just want to grab one of them — then check out our 9/10 review.

Are you picking up Mario's Galaxy adventures tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!