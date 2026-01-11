Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free 3.0 update alongside the paid Switch 2 Edition of the game next week.
In case you missed it, there'll also be some additional free enhancements for Switch players who revisit the game on the Switch 2 but don't purchase the upgrade. This is now highlighted on Nintendo's "free updates" page for existing Switch games.
It notes how the existing Switch version of New Horizons will get a visual update - optimising visuals on the "Switch 2 display" and improving the image quality:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Free Update (15th January, 2026)
Free updates for select Nintendo Switch games
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Updates included:
- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and improved image quality.
As noted on this same page about these free updates for "select Nintendo Switch games":
"Free updates to enhance the gameplay experience on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system will be released for select Nintendo Switch™ games.
"By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet and performing a system update, you can download free updates for selected games that may improve graphics or add support for features such as GameShare*. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game."
This Animal Crossing: New Horizons free Switch 2 update on 15th January 2026 joins the existing free updates for:
- ARMS (released 5th June, 2025)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (released 5th June, 2025)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (released 5th June, 2025)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (released 5th June, 2025)
- Game Builder Garage (released 5th June, 2025)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (released 5th June, 2025)
- Pokémon Scarlet (released 5th June, 2025)
- Pokémon Violet (released 5th June, 2025)
- Splatoon 3 (released 12th June, 2025)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (released 5th June, 2025)
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (released 2nd October, 2025)
- Super Mario Odyssey (released 5th June, 2025)
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (released 5th June, 2025)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (released 5th June, 2025)
The 3.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and Switch 2 will include new features such as the Resort Hotel, Expanded Home Storage, the return of Resetti, collaborations and much more.
As for the paid Switch 2 Edition and upgrade, users have been promised improved graphics and resolution (4K), mouse controls, a megaphone for voice comms, and expanded multiplayer. You can find out more about this in our guide: