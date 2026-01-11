Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free 3.0 update alongside the paid Switch 2 Edition of the game next week.

In case you missed it, there'll also be some additional free enhancements for Switch players who revisit the game on the Switch 2 but don't purchase the upgrade. This is now highlighted on Nintendo's "free updates" page for existing Switch games.

It notes how the existing Switch version of New Horizons will get a visual update - optimising visuals on the "Switch 2 display" and improving the image quality:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Free Update (15th January, 2026)

Free updates for select Nintendo Switch games Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Updates included: - Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and improved image quality.

As noted on this same page about these free updates for "select Nintendo Switch games":

"Free updates to enhance the gameplay experience on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system will be released for select Nintendo Switch™ games. "By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet and performing a system update, you can download free updates for selected games that may improve graphics or add support for features such as GameShare*. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game."

This Animal Crossing: New Horizons free Switch 2 update on 15th January 2026 joins the existing free updates for:

The 3.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and Switch 2 will include new features such as the Resort Hotel, Expanded Home Storage, the return of Resetti, collaborations and much more.

As for the paid Switch 2 Edition and upgrade, users have been promised improved graphics and resolution (4K), mouse controls, a megaphone for voice comms, and expanded multiplayer. You can find out more about this in our guide: