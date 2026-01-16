Racing enthusiasts were informed in December that GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition would be speeding onto the Switch 2 in "early 2026" and the official release date has now been locked in.

According to publisher Feral Interactive, the race will begin on 29th January 2026 and it's available to pre-order right now from the Switch eShop.

Start your engines! GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition brings full-throttle racing to the Nintendo Switch 2 on Jan 29th. Get your motorsport career off to a flying start on release day — floor it to the Nintendo eShop and pre-order GRID Legends now, for $39.99 / £24.99 / €29,99

Grid Legends is described as a "unique blend" of arcade racing action with precise simulation handling.

As previously confirmed, the Deluxe Edition release of this title will come with "all" of the DLC. There will also be graphics and performance settings to choose from. You can find out a little more about this in our previous coverage.

Be on our lookout for our Nintendo Life review of GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition in the coming weeks.