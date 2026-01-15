Nintendo has announced its first Switch Online game trial of 2026 for North America. It's also apparently the first time a trial has been exclusive to the Switch 2.

It's EA Sports Madden NFL 26, which launched on the Switch 2 in August last year. This game trial is available between now and 21st January 2026, and gives players access to the "full" game. If you don't have a subscription, Nintendo is also currently offering a free 7-day online trial in this region.

Madden NFL 26
Image: EA

If you do decide to purchase this game, you'll be able to get the digital version for 60% off its regular price until 25th January 2026, reducing it from $69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD to $27.99 USD / $35.99 CAD. Save data will also carry over to the full game, so you can continue on. There's a chance to earn 100 My Nintendo Points just by playing this Game Trial as well.

You can find out a bit more about this title in our review here on Nintendo Life. We gave it eight out of ten stars, calling it a "very solid port of one of the best outings for this franchise in recent memory".

Will you be checking out this game trial for the Switch 2? What other trials would you like to see in the future? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]