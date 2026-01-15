Nintendo has announced its first Switch Online game trial of 2026 for North America. It's also apparently the first time a trial has been exclusive to the Switch 2.

It's EA Sports Madden NFL 26, which launched on the Switch 2 in August last year. This game trial is available between now and 21st January 2026, and gives players access to the "full" game. If you don't have a subscription, Nintendo is also currently offering a free 7-day online trial in this region.

If you do decide to purchase this game, you'll be able to get the digital version for 60% off its regular price until 25th January 2026, reducing it from $69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD to $27.99 USD / $35.99 CAD. Save data will also carry over to the full game, so you can continue on. There's a chance to earn 100 My Nintendo Points just by playing this Game Trial as well.

You can find out a bit more about this title in our review here on Nintendo Life. We gave it eight out of ten stars, calling it a "very solid port of one of the best outings for this franchise in recent memory".