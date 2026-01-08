Square Enix's Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles recently surpassed one million sales worldwide, and thanks to this success, future updates for the title are now being considered.

This information comes from the game's director Kazutoyo Maehiro in a press release (shared via Gematsu):

“The entire development is incredibly grateful to you all, and we are taking this positive reception as motivation to continue considering future updates to make the game even more enjoyable and accessible to an even wider audience.”

One aim, as noted, would be to make the tactical RPG more accessible to a "wider audience". Specifics about how the development team would make the game "more enjoyable" (or content that might be added) weren't revealed, but again, these updates are still just being considered.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles was released in September 2025 on Switch, Switch 2 and multiple other platforms.

If we hear any news about future updates for The Ivalice Chronicles, we'll let you know. Would you like to see updates for this game? Have you bought this title on Switch or Switch 2? Tell us in the comments.