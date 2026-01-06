We knew that Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles was off to a good start when it launched on Switch and Switch 2 back at the end of September 2025, but Square Enix has today announced that it has already hit a pretty impressive sales milestone.

As revealed in a post from the game's Twitter account, The Ivalice Chronicles has surpassed 1 million copies sold across all platforms in just three months, which isn't bad going for a remake of a '90s tactical RPG.

"We'd like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported us," the announcement post reads (translated via Google), "We hope you continue to enjoy the game".

Good news like this kicks off what's shaping up to be a pretty stacked year for Square Enix. The studio has its Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined demo launching on Switch and Switch 2 tomorrow, ahead of the 5th February release date. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade arrives later this month, and we're still waiting on more news about the catchily-titled The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. Bring on 2026, we say!