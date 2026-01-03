The Final Fantasy XIV Online director Naoki 'Yoshi-P' Yoshida has spoken about bringing the popular MMORPG to Nintendo platforms on multiple occasions.

During a New Year chat, he has now been asked once again about the possibility of this title coming to Switch systems and has reportedly told fans to "please look forward to it" (thanks, Livedoor).

Yoshida has been talking about bringing Final Fantasy XIV Online to Nintendo platforms for a number of years now. In June 2024, he noted at the time how the game could potentially target Nintendo's Switch "successor".

More recently, in August last year at Gamecom, he mentioned how his team and Nintendo had "positive discussions" about the possibility of a port. Keep in mind, there has been no official announcement at this stage for Nintendo platforms.

In the immediate future, Square Enix is focused on bringing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade to the Switch 2 this month.