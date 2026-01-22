Alongside an update to Mario Kart World today, Nintendo has also released its first patch of 2026 for Donkey Kong Bananza.

It also adds Polish language support. According to the patch notes, "several other issues" have been addressed to improve the overall experience, but as usual, no additional information has been shared. If we hear anything about this, we'll provide an update.

Here are the full patch notes via Nintendo's official support page:

Donkey Kong Bananza: Version 3.1.0 (Released January 21, 2026)

General

Added Polish as a supported language. If you set the language to “Polish/English” in the Nintendo Switch 2 system, the text will become Polish. The audio is English.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

In case you missed it, Nintendo is also currently hosting an in-game event for Donkey Kong's Emerald Rush DLC, where you can unlock two new statues. And yesterday it released a surprise update for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, adding Dixie Kong as well as some enhancements for the game on the Switch 2.