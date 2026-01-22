Nintendo has released the first update for Mario Kart World this year, and it bumps the latest racing entry up to Version 1.5.0.

This update includes some general changes and also addresses multiple issues. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page. As always, it anything else significant is going on behind the scenes with this latest update, we'll be sure to let you know.

Mario Kart World: Version 1.5.0 (Released January 21, 2026)

General

Added team races to Knockout Tour when playing in a room during “Online Play” and “Wireless Play”.

The game now supports the Polish language. Note: You can change your selected language using the “Language” setting in the “System” menu of “System Settings.”



Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes end if a player plays as Kamek on Choco Mountain.

Fixed an issue where the displayed rating would sometimes be incorrect when joining “Everyone” in “Online Play” while in a room.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Nintendo also recently released some Mario Kart World-themed Switch Online icons, with a total of five waves running from now until February. Apart from this update, it's also released some new updates this week for Donkey Kong's games.