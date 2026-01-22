Pokémon Legends: Z-A has received its first update of the year today for the Switch and Switch 2. When you download it, your copy will be updated to Version 2.0.1.

It focuses on some adjustments for obtaining certain items (including an increase to the maximum number of Mega Shards) and also applies a whole bunch of fixes to previously confirmed Mega Dimension expansion issues.

Here's the rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Ver. 2.0.1 (Released January 21, 2026)

Adjustments Applied for Obtaining Items:

When purchasing Berries from a food stall, you can now purchase multiple Berries at once.

After beginning the story of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC, you will be able purchase Berries from the clerk at Nouveau Café’s Truck No. 3.

The maximum number of Mega Shards you can carry has been increased from 999 to 9,999.

Fixes Applied for the Following Confirmed Issues Related to Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension Content:

When using moves in certain pockets of hyperspace, Pokémon may sometimes have faced a different direction from the intended target.

There were cases in which the weather remained sunny and did not change.

Shiny Pokémon obtained prior to the release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension may not have been registered to the Mega Evolution Pokédex, even if their Mega Stones were obtained after becoming available in the DLC.

During missions, images from unrelated scenes may occasionally have been displayed.

Players may not have been able to complete side mission 188 “Start Special Scanning!” even after earning the maximum number of survey points. (Players who are already experiencing this issue should be able to progress after entering and exiting hyperspace.)

In case you missed it, the Mega Dimension expansion DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A released at the end of last year. Unfortunately, it didn't exactly live up to our expectations here at Nintendo Life, with repetitive Hyperspace dimensions and bland level design, but it's still hard to resist the lure of an expanded Pokédex.

You can find out what else we had to say about it in our full review:

