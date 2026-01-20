Nintendo is showing no sign of slowing down on the in-game events for Donkey Kong Bananza's Emerald Rush DLC, as the latest challenge is now underway.

The 'Freeze Break' event kicked off today (20th Jan) and will be sticking around until 27th Jan at 7:59am GMT / 8:59am CET / 11:59 PT (26th) — so there's plenty of time to get in and grab the rewards.

Much like previous events, this one sees another pair of familiar faces from the DK series get the statue treatment. It's Tropical Freeze in the limelight this time, with Tucks and Lord Fredrik statues available to all those who meet the event quota.

As we've seen previously, 'Freeze Break' will challenge you to complete the Emerald Rush roguelike mode only using a limited number of perks and upgrades. This one takes place entirely on the Freezer Layer, fittingly, so prepare to mix up your approach with whatever boosts are available.