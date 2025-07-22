Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of those games that, even though it isn't available on any Nintendo consoles - well, not yet anyway - we've all likely heard plenty about it thanks to just how widely-acclaimed it's been since launch earlier in the year. And rightly so!

Indeed, this very writer gave the dazzling RPG a rather nice 10/10 over on our sister site Pure Xbox, so yeah, it's a proper all-timer. And therefore, it may come as something of a surprise to learn that Charlie Cox, who plays Gustave in Sandfall Interactive's epic, reckons he hasn't played a video game since Super Mario 64...which is ages ago.

Yes, as reported by Eurogamer, Cox, who spent just four hours recording his lines for the game, and says he feels like a "fraud" as a result, has been chatting during a Q&A at GalaxyCon over in New Orleans, as you can see from the following clip from the chat that's been shared on social media.

charlie cox having no idea how much clair obscur and gustave is loved is quite funny actually 😭 pic.twitter.com/VHNqfhSuUI July 21, 2025

The British actor, who was most widely known for his roles in Daredevil and Stardust before his newfound Clair Obscur fame, said that "I remember being in the studio and thinking, 'this is beautiful, the visuals are extraordinary...They've come a long way since Mario 64, which is probably the last computer game I played."

Now he's promising to pick up an actual console and play the game that's thrust him into the spotlight as a bonafide video game star, "I wanna play the game," he remarked, "I need to play the game. I need to get a console first, and then I need to play the game."

Maybe, once he's eased back into the pastime with some of his own game, he'll be ready to return to the likes of Mario, who, we think it's fair to say, has changed a little bit since the last time Mr Cox had a blast.

