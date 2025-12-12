Our next dose of Geoff is right around the corner, as we are mere minutes away from The Game Awards 2025.

This year's event kicks off at 5pm PST / 8pm EST / 1am GMT (Fri) / 2am CET (Fri) / 10am JST (Fri), though, as ever, a pre-show 'Opening Act' will begin half an hour before that — and you can expect to see some awards given out there too.

Here's the precise time that you'll be able to tune into the Opening Act in your region:

North America: 4:30pm (Thu) PST / 5:30pm (Thu) MST / 6:30pm (Thu) CST / 7:30pm (Thu) EST

Normally, TGAs aren't packed with Switch news, but there are a lot of big hitters we enjoyed on Nintendo consoles this year up for some headline awards. We've got Donkey Kong Bananza, Hollow Knight Silksong, and Hades II all up for GOTY, and Mario Kart World is in the running for a few trophies too.

There's every chance that we'll hear some third-party Switch 2 news from this one, too, with the fresh hybrid still very much being the new kid on the block. Don't go expecting anything from Nintendo itself, but an announcement of a port or two might be on the cards.

Whatever the event throws our way, we'll be here to watch along with you. You can watch the full event — from the Opening Act right up to the final award — and have a natter while you do it, below.