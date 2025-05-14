The RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 by French studio Sandfall Interactive is already the surprise hit of 2025 and it's of course led to many questions about a possible port to the Switch 2. So, will something like this happen in the future?
Speaking to the YouTube channel 'mistermv' recently, Sandfall's CEO Guillaume Broche apparently explained how the success of the game had "kind of" changed everything and while it's still too early to say, there are now a lot more opportunities showing up for the developer - with the team open to the idea of it:
"Yeah, it’s definitely something that could be interesting.”
Although it's not a confirmation or anything like that, it's nice to see the studio at least acknowledge the Switch 2 and how a port could be something that happens eventually if everything pans out. A lot of the success so far appears to have been word-of-mouth and Xbox's Game Pass service has also added to its exposure.
Our pals at Push Square called it a daring and quirky RPG that's an absolute must-play - awarding it nine out of ten stars:
"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the most refreshing and original RPGs in years, even if it’s not immediately obvious from the outside looking in. The intriguing setup expands to provide an engrossing, excellent narrative with lovable and charismatic characters. The exemplary combat goes above and beyond its turn-based traditions with flashy fights and new ways to damage. This is the kind of experience that proves there’s still so much potential and creativity in the bigger-budget video game space — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is simply sublime."