The RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 by French studio Sandfall Interactive is already the surprise hit of 2025 and it's of course led to many questions about a possible port to the Switch 2. So, will something like this happen in the future?

Speaking to the YouTube channel 'mistermv' recently, Sandfall's CEO Guillaume Broche apparently explained how the success of the game had "kind of" changed everything and while it's still too early to say, there are now a lot more opportunities showing up for the developer - with the team open to the idea of it:

"Yeah, it’s definitely something that could be interesting.”

Although it's not a confirmation or anything like that, it's nice to see the studio at least acknowledge the Switch 2 and how a port could be something that happens eventually if everything pans out. A lot of the success so far appears to have been word-of-mouth and Xbox's Game Pass service has also added to its exposure.

Our pals at Push Square called it a daring and quirky RPG that's an absolute must-play - awarding it nine out of ten stars: