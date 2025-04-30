Goodness gracious, RPG fans have been spoiled over the past few years, right? In fact, let's point to last week specifically. In the space of two days, three huge RPGs launched across various platforms — Oblivion Remastered, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and, for those of us with a Switch, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy.

Those latter two launched on the same day, with Expedition 33 seemingly getting the lion's share of the attention on social media. But those who have played The Hundred Line, the latest game from Kotaro Uchikoshi and Kazutaka Kodaka (of Zero Escape and Danganronpa fame) cannot stop raving about it. Including the director of Expedition 33, Guillaume Broch.

Taking to social media, Broch is pleading with fans to check out "another great turn-based RPG" after finishing their "Expedition", quoting a tweet from Kodaka-san, who is equally celebratory of the French-developed RPG.





After your Expedition, check out The Hundred Line, another great turn-based RPG that was also released last week, and made with love by an awesome team.



Honestly, this is what the industry could do with more of — game developers celebrating each other's games. We saw it last week with Oblivion devs Bethesda also championing Expedition 33's release. It's a sense of camaraderie that reminds us that video games are a beautiful, fantastic medium, and multiple games of the same genre can exist without just simply being competition.

Given that Clair Obscur is currently the highest-rated game of 2025 on Metacritic right now, and Oblivion is... well, Oblivion, it's also just great to see devs lift up games that may well not be getting as much attention.

But The Hundred Line has also reviewed extremely well, with an average of 85 on Metacritic. We're among those voices full of praise, as we scored the game a 9/10 — it's a must-play, in our eyes. But there are fewer reviews of Too Kyo Games hybrid than Clair Obscur, and Oblivion is a known quantity and was a shadow-drop.

Still, like Broch, we urge you to give The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy a shot. Blending strategy RPG gameplay, visual novel-esque sequences, excellent writing, dating mechanics, and so on, it's exactly the blend of craziness we've come to expect from Kodaka and Uchikoshi.

Also, Broch is right, "There's too many good RPGs coming out at the same time, these days!"

Are you playing The Hundred Line? Let us know how you're enjoying it in the comments.