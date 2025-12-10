We're just days out from The Game Awards, and one marketing stunt that's got a lot of attention in the lead up to the show is a mysterious statue located in the middle of the Mojave Desert.

It's ignited plenty of speculation online, and now a trio of Divinity trademarks, which were filed in Europe on 9th December 2025, appear to confirm it's an announcement related to Larian's popular role-playing series. As you can see below, the symbols match the statue:

Adding fuel to the fire is the news this week of a PlayStation 5 version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition being added to Sony's servers. Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse responded to this, mentioning how the team wasn't "meant to announce that yet". Douse has also supposedly ruled out Divinity Original Sin 3.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition were rated by PEGI in November 2024, but they haven't been released.

As our colleagues at Push Square note, this could even be a "double-header" of announcements including "a re-release of Original Sin 2 on new-gen consoles and a fresh announcement for the franchise".

If we hear anything on the Nintendo front, we'll let you know. Larian previously released Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition on the Switch eShop in 2019 (and it's compatible with the Switch 2), but we're sure many fans would embrace a next-generation upgrade.