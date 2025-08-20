There have been rumours about Bethesda's Starfield coming to the PlayStation for some time now, so can we expect a Nintendo version at some point in the future?

According to YouTube and podcaster 'Nate the Hate', "Starfield is planned for release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026".

This follows the announcement of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for the Switch 2 during Gamescom Opening Night Live. Here's exactly what the source had to say (via social media):

Indiana Jones & the Great Circle won't be the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

See that planet? You can go there. Aside from landing on PS5... Starfield is planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Although Bethesda and its developers are now under the control of Microsoft and Xbox, games from its teams are still expected to show up on other platforms.

Microsoft and Xbox's leadership have also reiterated on multiple occasions how they intend to bring more of games to more platforms going forward. This includes series like Call of Duty, which is apparently making a return to Nintendo's devices in the future.