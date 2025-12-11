One launch game for the Switch 2 that didn't get a rosy reception was Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. This interactive exhibit allowed users to get up close with the new hybrid system and learn all about its fancy features and tech.

Unfortunately, many fans were upset about Nintendo releasing this digital game as a paid title instead of a free bonus alongside the system. With this in mind, GameStop has now officially awarded this "interactive instruction booklet" with its "Worst Game of the Year" award. It managed to beat MindsEye, EA Sports FC 26 and the all-time classic Superman 64.

If you couldn't already tell, this whole awards show is actually a joke, and more of a publicity stunt than anything else (so try not to take it too seriously).

To truly highlight this, GameStop also awarded itself "The Game Store of the Year", and gave Bungie's 2007 first-person shooter epic Halo 3 the 2025 "Game of the Year" – beating Battlefield 6 and a bunch of other titles (you can't argue with this one).

On a slightly more serious note, Donkey Kong Bananza won GameStop's "Best Nintendo Game of the Year". Oh, and the OG fire starter Charizard won the "best Pokémon Card of the Year" award.

Jokes aside, if you can look past the price, Welcome Tour is still a delightful and informative piece of software. You can see our full review for this and Donkey Kong's latest outing here on Nintendo Life. And if you want to tune into a real awards show, check out our guide for The Game Awards 2025.