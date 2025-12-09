Trainers around the world will be returning to Lumiose City tomorrow as Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC drops on 10th December. But there's plenty more to look forward to than just new Megas — some major returning Mega Evolutions have also been confirmed, including a headlining trio.

Earlier today, alongside the announcement of a new Mystery Gift 'mon, The Pokémon Company revealed that Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert will be getting their Mega Stones very soon.

However, similar to the Kalos trio's stones, the Sceptilite, Blazikenite, and Swampertite Stones will only be available via the Z-A Battle Club's Ranked Battles. Which means you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to get them.

These three stones will be available ink ranked season 5 (Sceptilite), season 6 (Swampertite), and season 7 (Blazikenite) and you don't need the DLC to get the stones. You will, however, apparently encounter these Pokémon in Mega Dimension.

The date for the new seasons hasn't been confirmed yet, but we'll let you know when, as we're sure you'll want this excellent trio of Megas on your team.

If you're looking for something a little more immediate, then you'll notice that most of the trailer up top focuses on Alpha Charizard, which you can get via a new Mystery Gift code. It'll make a very spicy Mega Charizard X or Y, we reckon.

Are you excited for the Mega Dimension DLC tomorrow? Will you be getting these three Mega Stones? Let us know in the comments.