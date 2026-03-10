Who wants more MAR10 news, specifically more Lego news? Nintendo and Lego have announced that we're getting some brand new Mario sets in 2027.

But the big news here is that at last, we're getting a proper Mario minifigure. We've been stuck with the chunky guy for such a long time we never thought this would actually happen. Why did it take you so long, Lego?

The teaser looks pretty good, too — whether the warp pipe is also part of the sets coming next year, we don't know. Anyway, here's a little look from Lego's Instagram:

We don't know what sets are coming next year, but we wonder whether there will be more minifigures to come? Surely.

This is the second bit of Lego news we've had today after the reveal of the 18+ Luigi Mario Kart set. And actually, it's been a pretty busy MAR10 in general.

Before this minifigure, which has some of us here in the office very excited, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book got a release date.

What sets would you like to see come next year? Let us know in the comments.