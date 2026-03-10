Nintendo is keeping the MAR10 Day announcements going, as it has just revealed the Switch 2 release date for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

The delightful dino's upcoming platformer will arrive on Switch 2 on 21st May. And what do you know, there's even a new trailer to boot!

Revealed first through the Nintendo Today! app, the new trailer introduces us to one of the many creatures you'll encounter in Yoshi's storybook world: Glubbit. These creatures spit out bubbles, which can then be hopped into to rise up into hard-to-reach places.

The trailer progresses to show us how creatures will interact with different pieces of fruit to change their effects — which is a tad more experimentation than we were expecting from a Yoshi game!

We've still seen very little of this one, all things considered, but it continues to look really rather lovely with its eye-catching visuals and storybook aesthetic.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more news from this one in the coming months.

What do you make of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book? Will you be checking it out in May? Let us know in the comments.