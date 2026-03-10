Nintendo is keeping the MAR10 Day announcements going, as it has just revealed the Switch 2 release date for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.
The delightful dino's upcoming platformer will arrive on Switch 2 on 21st May. And what do you know, there's even a new trailer to boot!
Revealed first through the Nintendo Today! app, the new trailer introduces us to one of the many creatures you'll encounter in Yoshi's storybook world: Glubbit. These creatures spit out bubbles, which can then be hopped into to rise up into hard-to-reach places.
The trailer progresses to show us how creatures will interact with different pieces of fruit to change their effects — which is a tad more experimentation than we were expecting from a Yoshi game!
We've still seen very little of this one, all things considered, but it continues to look really rather lovely with its eye-catching visuals and storybook aesthetic.
We'll be keeping an eye out for more news from this one in the coming months.
What do you make of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book? Will you be checking it out in May? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 45
Who needs a first party Direct when we get random announcements like this?
I’m happy to hear the release date either way though. Can’t wait to get this one!
There goes that general Direct hope down the drain.
I hope we will see more of this game soon! I am still unsure what it is exactly.
EDIT: did not see we also got a new trailer!
I'm almost certainly passing on it. Not because I think it looks bad or anything, but because I don't have a Switch 2 quite yet, I have other priorities, and I'm still giving NOA less of my money lately because of... reasons (something to do with Neptunia).
Still, hopefully anyone who does play this game enjoys it.
Makes sense since this month there's the Switch 2 Edition of Wonder and next month Tomodachi Life but still, good to know the precise release date - looking forward to seeing and hearing more about this before then (starting with today's trailer as soon as it becomes available also on YouTube), but based on what we already know I'm so looking forward to it as is!
... It's actually already on YouTube as well, I've just watched it and yep, even more excited for this game than I already was!
Only 2 months away, excited. Considering the Mario Movie launches during April this is going to have a lot of kids hyped up for a new Switch Mario / Yoshi game.
Yeah, so it's not looking good for a direct, since now we likely know all of Nintendo's main releases through May. Although we don't know what the June game is going to be, so maybe we'll get a direct a bit earlier than June to announce the summer games?
Is this Good Feel's work, we reckon? I'm intrigued.
I'd wager we're going to get a May/June Direct this year, hopefully with some Zelda 40th business and some release details on Fire Emblem and Splatoon Raiders.
Possibly a Day 1 for us so glad to hear it but bummed this probably does mean no Direct until June. I'm really looking forward to Splatoon Adventure more than Yoshi and I guess it's going to be awhile.
Idc how I get announcements. Switch 2 has been getting a lot of software in the last few weeks and there is something from this month to May that we know about. A Direct will happen, but I suspect Nintendo is trying to make it one with about the same reception as the last Indie World had, which was generally great.
I really hope this is good, I love Yoshi ☺️ Yoshi’s Island and Woolly World are two all time greats as far as I’m concerned, and it’s my birthday in May.
Yippee. I am so looking forward to it! It is really going for something different on this one and I am all here for it. Looks delightful.
This is just too cute! Really liking the relaxing and exploring vibe this gives of! Hope it is good!
It would have been more exiting to put all these announcements with the direct yesterday but I guess they wanted to have something new to justify a mario direct
This makes up for the mediocre Wonder DLC.
Day One Purchase!
This looks awesome! Sounds good, too. Hope there's more than just bubbles, but as is, I'm sold.
It's just another 2D yoshi game nothing new but this time are charging $70 for
In both this trailer and the Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer yesterday, we hear Yoshi saying its name and then shortly afterwards hear an American saying it wrong. These guys just love yanking my chain.
In a world short of Switch 2 physical releases, this could be my next Switch 2 game. Day 1. I'm glubbin' it.
Having seen the new trailer, I still cannot tell if this is a game for my 7-year old daughter or for me or for both of us or...
@foursider Would be devastated if there was only bubbles, but I'm 99.9% confident there's more. Glubbit is the bubble machine creature, but there's definitely other creatures involved, so they will logically have their own uses. Looks splendid.
New Yoshi movie. New Yoshi game. Makes sense. 😊
@joventer567 I would guess we get a Nintendo Today annoucement of a Switch 2 edition for June. And then the early June "E3" Direct.
@Broch83 I think it would be a good parent and child game. Though, I say this having no children, only a very young niece. so you will know far better.
I am still getting it for me as I have a very soft spot for Yoshi games. ❤
I knew it had to be May since it’s part of the Mario anniversary celebration. Finding and interacting with creatures looks surprisingly robust. The game looks good and the music sounds good. Interesting to see Bowser Jr. instead of Baby Bowser, so this is no prequel. I’m convinced this game will be better than Crafted World at the very least, so I can get hyped now!
Can't wait for Yoshi. Looks so good. Seeing as its Mario day I wonder will we get some more Mario related news?
Ok this game is starting to look really cool. It would probably be a bigger release if they didn’t aim it towards babies tho
Not a fan of the bubble gimmick but I guess I was never going to be the target demographic for this game.
Eh. Wooly World was the last Yoshi game I was excited for. I wish we got a port of that honestly.
Very interesting to see more gameplay, almost seems like it's a more chill, exploratory platformer like Yoshi's Story with more unique mission objectives. Honestly would make a lot of since now that I think about it considering how much like a pop-up book Yoshi's Story was. Might have to wait and see how expansive the game is for how much it might cost
I still can't get a feel for this game. I hope they release a demo.
If this one does well, maybe Yoshi's Woolly World will be back, one day...?
Any idea on the price? Not yet actual live on the E-shop page for it. Not listed on Amazon yet. I assume £60?
I love the art style of this game, but much of what they've shown makes it look very slow paced. Hopefully most of the game plays more like the last 20 seconds of that trailer.
It looks so incredibly cute! This will be a day one buy for me as a huge Yoshi fan!
That must be the most beautiful level select screen I've ever seen
"We found it already! Let's try eating it."
Read that in David Attenborough's voice.
As long as it's not a game key card/digital only. I'm all in. Yoshi games are so charming and fun to play.
Looks very cute! I’ll play this for certain together with my daughter
Also fills out Nintendo’s release schedule till June, just in time for their June general direct: i predict Mario in March, Tomodachi life in April, Yoshi in May, rhythm heaven in June, Fire Emblem in July, maybe some switch 2 versions in the mix such as the datamined Pikmin one or a Paper Mario (TTYD remake will be 1 year old soon, and when looking at DK and Xenoblade Chronicles X, both received a switch 2 version ~1 year after release).
...I'm going to guess Rhythm Heaven is in June, then.
I'm gonna call him Burpble. Because he burps bubbles. 🤪🫧
@Game_n_Watch_it_pal Difficult to say as it would seem like quite a tight turnaround after Princess Peach and their other recent projects, could it be in-house??
Looks perfectly pleasant but I don't think this one's for me.
I definitely want to play it but I'm getting Yoshi's Story vibes as to how long this game will be.
Also allowing you to name the creatures is a nice touch. I name you 'Felcher'. 😁
With this announcement, no ND until early june
Looks beautiful, but the presentation/announcer really give off a hand-hold-y, made-for-kiddies vibe.
Great trailer, looks like there's actually meat and bones on this one too!
@billiybob76 yup, that's what I thought as well! Such a bummer!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...