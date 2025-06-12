Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

In case you missed it, Splatoon 3 has been updated to version 10.0.0, bringing with it a whole bunch of new content, but also improving the game's visuals and performance for those playing on Switch 2.

But how has it been improved, exactly? Well, the above video should clear things up quite nicely for you. We're mainly looking at bumps in resolution and frame rate, and this is perhaps most obvious within the Splatsville hub area, which notably at a stable, albeit sluggish 30fps on the Switch.

This has been increased significantly on the Switch 2, and the smooth gameplay looks like a real treat on Nintendo's new console.

We also see gameplay from the standard Turf War battle along with the Salmon Run mode, so there's plenty to dive into here to see exactly how the game has been improved from Switch 1.

In other news, it's also been confirmed that a Splatoon spin-off game, titled Splatoon Raiders, will be making its way to the Switch 2. Very little is known about the project so far, but it looks to be a single-player story-focused experience in which you take on the role of a mechanic investigating a mysterious island alongside Deep Cut.