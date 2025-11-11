Nintendo surprised us all last month when it announced that Pikmin 4 would be getting a free content update at some point in November. Well, that "some point" finally has a date — it's today!
Yes, Pikmin 4 was officially updated to ver. 1.1.0 this morning, adding new gameplay options like difficulty modes, the 'Field Camera' item, Decor Pikmin and more. It might not be the grand 'Switch 2 Edition' that we were all secretly hoping for (you'll find no additional perks on the new hardware here), but it is an excuse to dive back into a new save file, and we could all do with that.
Besides these content additions, the update also includes new control options, bonus Pikmin Bloom connectivity, and a handful of bug fixes. The patch has even rolled out to the game's free demo, so you can see some of these newbies in action without having to spend a penny.
The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:
Pikmin 4 ver. 1.1.0 (11th November 2025)
Newly Added Gameplay
- You can now choose from three different activity levels for creatures: Relaxed, Normal, and Fierce.
- This can be changed at any time from Settings in Options (- Button).
- You can now take pictures with the “Field Camera” item and decorate them with stamps and frames.
- The Field Camera is added to your bag on the morning of day 2.
- If resuming save data from before the software is updated, it will be added to your bag when you return to the Rescue Command Post and morning arrives.
- ”Decor Pikmin” will now appear in the story.
- To have Decor Pikmin join your squad, after rescuing the Rescue Corps Ranger Dingo, use the Field Camera to take pictures of a Decor Pikmin.
- By sharing the data of Decor Pikmin who have joined your squad in the full version of Pikmin 4 with the smart device application Pikmin Bloom, you can also get seedlings for those same Decor Pikmin in Pikmin Bloom.
- You can send the Nintendo Account ID and discovered Decor Pikmin data when you finish exploration on the day the Decor Pikmin was discovered.
- The Nintendo Account must be the same between the user playing Pikmin 4 and the one playing Pikmin Bloom.
- You can now use “Roll Over” in which you begin another playthrough, carrying over some of the save data on a file that has cleared the story.
- With save data present that has cleared the story, select an empty Rescue Database on the file selection screen.
- If you have ever reached the morning of day 2 in the story, you may skip that introduction when playing again from the beginning.
- You begin from exploration day 2 in which you head for Sun-Speckled Terrace after creating an ID Badge.
Newly Added Controls
The following control settings have been added to Settings in the Options menu (- Button).
- You may switch between enabling and disabling Auto Target Lock for Cursor.
- You may select either the cursor or the player avatar as the center point of the whistle.
- This is set to “Player Avatar” when you begin with the activity level set to “Relaxed,” but this may be changed at any time.
- You may now select either “Normal” or “Precise” for the speed of the arrow that appears when you hold down X to aim. Setting this to “Precise” will make it easier to adjust the direction of the Pikmin’s Charge and Oatchi’s Rush.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed other issues to improve the gameplay experience.
Note: A patch with the same changes has also been distributed for the Pikmin 4 demo (Ver. 1.1.0). The demo version cannot link to the Pikmin Bloom smart device application.