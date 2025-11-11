Nintendo surprised us all last month when it announced that Pikmin 4 would be getting a free content update at some point in November. Well, that "some point" finally has a date — it's today!

Yes, Pikmin 4 was officially updated to ver. 1.1.0 this morning, adding new gameplay options like difficulty modes, the 'Field Camera' item, Decor Pikmin and more. It might not be the grand 'Switch 2 Edition' that we were all secretly hoping for (you'll find no additional perks on the new hardware here), but it is an excuse to dive back into a new save file, and we could all do with that.

Besides these content additions, the update also includes new control options, bonus Pikmin Bloom connectivity, and a handful of bug fixes. The patch has even rolled out to the game's free demo, so you can see some of these newbies in action without having to spend a penny.

The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Pikmin 4 ver. 1.1.0 (11th November 2025)

Newly Added Gameplay

You can now choose from three different activity levels for creatures: Relaxed, Normal, and Fierce. This can be changed at any time from Settings in Options (- Button).

You can now take pictures with the “Field Camera” item and decorate them with stamps and frames. The Field Camera is added to your bag on the morning of day 2. If resuming save data from before the software is updated, it will be added to your bag when you return to the Rescue Command Post and morning arrives.

”Decor Pikmin” will now appear in the story. To have Decor Pikmin join your squad, after rescuing the Rescue Corps Ranger Dingo, use the Field Camera to take pictures of a Decor Pikmin.

By sharing the data of Decor Pikmin who have joined your squad in the full version of Pikmin 4 with the smart device application Pikmin Bloom, you can also get seedlings for those same Decor Pikmin in Pikmin Bloom. You can send the Nintendo Account ID and discovered Decor Pikmin data when you finish exploration on the day the Decor Pikmin was discovered. The Nintendo Account must be the same between the user playing Pikmin 4 and the one playing Pikmin Bloom.

You can now use “Roll Over” in which you begin another playthrough, carrying over some of the save data on a file that has cleared the story. With save data present that has cleared the story, select an empty Rescue Database on the file selection screen.

If you have ever reached the morning of day 2 in the story, you may skip that introduction when playing again from the beginning. You begin from exploration day 2 in which you head for Sun-Speckled Terrace after creating an ID Badge.



Newly Added Controls

The following control settings have been added to Settings in the Options menu (- Button).

You may switch between enabling and disabling Auto Target Lock for Cursor.

You may select either the cursor or the player avatar as the center point of the whistle. This is set to “Player Avatar” when you begin with the activity level set to “Relaxed,” but this may be changed at any time.

You may now select either “Normal” or “Precise” for the speed of the arrow that appears when you hold down X to aim. Setting this to “Precise” will make it easier to adjust the direction of the Pikmin’s Charge and Oatchi’s Rush.

Bug Fixes

Fixed other issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Note: A patch with the same changes has also been distributed for the Pikmin 4 demo (Ver. 1.1.0). The demo version cannot link to the Pikmin Bloom smart device application.