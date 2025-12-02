If you can believe it, we are very, very nearly at the official launch of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. It's a cross-generation release, but we always knew that this was going to be a big player for the Switch 2, making the most of the new hardware's beefed-up specs to squeeze the most out of the space adventure. The question is, how does it hold up?

Our good friends over at Digital Foundry are here to answer just that. In the above video, the tech experts break down everything you need to know about the game's performance, and we've got the full rundown for you to read through below. So, let's dive right into it.

Kicking things off with the visuals, DF states that the game is "truly beautiful". With crisp visor reflections, rain droplets and light peeking through cracks, the game is packed with more detail than ever before, and it's used to great effect.

In terms of performance, we all know that MP4 offers two different options — 'Performance' and 'Quality' — though, according to Digital Foundry, things are a bit more nuanced in actuality. In Quality, the visor 'frame' and main image appear to be rendered separately, and while the real meat of what you're looking at "generally does read as a native 4K image", it's still "very much 1440p" (1080p in handheld). The sharpness is right where you'd want it, though, with DF calling it "the best image quality I've seen from a Nintendo game on Switch 2 thus far".

'Performance' mode drops the resolution down to 1080p (720p in handheld), giving everything a slightly softer look. That said, the presentation remains "sharp enough" and is still sharper and clearer than Metroid Prime Remastered was on Switch 1 by a "significant margin".

But what about the much-discussed frame rate? You'll be pleased to hear that the 120fps promise (in the relevant mode) is delivered on, locking to 120, and holding it "with complete consistency" — bar the very odd, tiny dip when riding around the open world. And yes, the same level of smoothness applies to the 60fps mode.

The truly "mind-blowing" feature, according to DF, is the HDR, which stacks up as "one of the finest HDR presentations I've seen in years, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best". So, expect those highlights to pop, and the shadows to deepen in docked. The same can't be said for handheld, mind you, where the Switch 2's native screen can't keep up.

And finally, the load times are right where you'd want 'em, with door opening times much reduced from the previous entries.

You can find the full tech review in the above video or over on Digital Foundry's new site. As for us, we were absolutely blown away by MP4, calling it "quite possibly the boldest, most well-realised Metroid game to date" in our review — read all about it below.